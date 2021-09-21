CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Would You Leave Wyoming for This Colorado Town Post Pandemic?

By Jess
 8 days ago
I mean, who wouldn't want to live in this beautiful state?. Although this pandemic has been the worst, it has taught us some things. I've been trying to highlight silver linings any time I see one because things can get depressing quickly. We certainly have all been reminded that life...

Montana Moose Calls for Calf After Being Separated

The moose is one of the largest wild animals to be found in our area. A full grown male moose can weight about 1500 pounds, with the females coming in at about 1100 pounds. That puts them second to the bison (which average about 2000 pounds for the bulls). That's a good enough to reason to give the large animals a wide birth.
CASPER, WY
REMINDER: Clean Your Chimney Before The Wyoming Cold Gets Here

If you burn wood to heat your home, keep your house and family safe by having your chimney cleaned every year. What may seem like a task you don't want to mess with, could result in damage to your home or even causing harm to your family. A chimney is not designed to be able to handle the heat from a fire, the chimney is just an area to allow smoke to travel through. Which is why you need to do annual maintenance to keep things in working order. According to the Chimney Safety Institute Of America (yep, it's real)
WYOMING STATE
See the Five Cheapest Homes For Sale in Jackson, Wyoming

The current median price for homes being sold in Fort Collins is $503,000 according to Realtor. We can all agree that housing is quite pricey in Colorado overall. However, let put things into perspective and take a trip north. A nearly eight-hour drive and 450 miles later we'll arrive in Jackson, Wyoming. This town is one of the most expensive places in the United States. Nestled near the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park, Jackson has a current population of 10,553 in less than three square miles of land.
WYOMING STATE
WATCH: A Calm Interaction Between Wyoming Grizzly and Wolf

When you think of bears and wolves, you think of them both being predators and not getting along. We see here in the video below that it's not always that way!. This time of year the bears are eating constantly and always looking for an easy meal. Sometimes that way of thinking doesn't sit very well with the wolves in Yellowstone.
WYOMING STATE
Crazy Horse Monument Almost Finished After 70 Years

For some older folks out there they might remember when this monument first got started. Can you believe that was 70 years ago?. It has always been a private project. The federal government offered to step in several times and help fund it, but the family working on the project refused them every time.
POLITICS
20 Black-Footed Ferrets Released Near Meeteetse

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Monday announced that 20 black-footed ferrets were released near Meeteetse. Game and Fish says 10 male and 10 female captive-born ferrets were released "adding another chapter to Wyoming's work on endangered species recovery." The animal was once thought to be extinct but was...
MEETEETSE, WY
Hunters Kill Three Yellowstone Wolves

National Park Service officials say hunters killed three Yellowstone wolves in Montana during the first week of the state's wolf hunting season. According to a news release, the wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which calls northern Yellowstone and the area north of the park home. The pack's size...
ANIMALS
Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins the Hunt to Find Brian Laundrie

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is volunteering to help authorities find Brian Laundrie, the man wanted by police in a case involving the murder of Gabby Petito. The high-profile killing and Laundrie's disappearance caught the famous bounty hunter's attention while he was on his honeymoon. Chapman and Francie Frane...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming Rescue Mission Was Treated To Special Loving Lunch

On Saturday September 25th, the Wyoming Rescue Mission had a special visitor for lunch, the Little Caesars 'Love Kitchen' visited to serve those in need. The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper has been in operation since 1978 on CY avenue with the emergency rescue called "Soul's Anchor" ministering and helping the homeless in the Casper area. In 1991, the rescue was moved to the renovated Park Street Hotel, in the mid 90's Rescued Treasures thrift store was opened to help fund the mission and offer job opportunities to those that sought help. The Wyoming Rescue Mission has been growing to help those in need all across the state.
WYOMING STATE
WATCH: Wonder What It’s Like to Stay In A Wyoming Historic Hotel?

Norwegian vlogger that goes by the name "Harald Baldr" travels all over the world and shares his experiences with his YouTube channel. One of his latest videos is a review/ tour of the historic wild west hotel called "The Occidental Hotel" in Buffalo, Wyoming. The hotel was built in 1880 and still holds true to it's wild west roots. Some of the famous Old West figures at one time or another walked the same floors. Like Teddy Roosevelt, Butch Cassidy, Buffalo Bill, Calamity Jane and Tom Horn are just a few of the famous/infamous guests. The hotel keeps the history alive with artifacts, historical pieces and stories about the historic hotel. If you're staying at the hotel, all of the guest rooms are named after historic names and locations that play a role in the wild west history and even much of the furniture in the guest rooms date back over 100 years old.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Ranks as 5th ‘Least Safe’ State to Live in During COVID-19 Pandemic

Wyoming has ranked as the 5th 'least safe' states to live in during the COVID-19 Pandemic. That's according to a study done by the personal finance website WalletHub, who compared the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, across five key metrics, including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the number of eligible people who have gotten vaccinated.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Makes List of Top 5 States to Visit During the Fall

Happy Fall, Wyoming! As the season changes over, so do a lot of other things. We've already seen at least some slight temperature changes as it cools off and there's soon to be plenty of Fall-themed events in and around Wyoming that lead up to October and November and in the process, being named one of the top states in the U.S. to visit during the Fall.
WYOMING STATE
