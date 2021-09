It may seem obvious that children who can see better would do better in class. But just because it's obvious doesn't change the harsh truth: In the US alone, over 2 million kids don't have the glasses they need. Now, the largest study of its kind to date provides further evidence of just how different things could be for many of those children. In a landmark experiment involving over 2,000 students from more than 100 public schools in Baltimore, hundreds of children from grades 3 to 7 received free eye examinations and eyeglasses. The 'Vision for Baltimore' study – conducted by researchers from Johns...

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO