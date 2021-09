Meme stocks show no signs of slowing down. As one of the most interesting themes to emerge in 2021, Reddit-induced investing has completely upended the markets. It’s perhaps the most powerful change in the way markets function since the days of the dot-com bubble. Analysts were hoping that, with the decrease in stimulus, the effect of Redditors would dissipate. But that has not happened.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO