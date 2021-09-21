CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the Nuts and Bolts of how this Portal Potty thing

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

Works? If Lyn-J graduates in December, but bails on the team right now, is he still allowed access to the football facilities? How does the scholly part work? It would seem to me that this would be a very uncomfortable situation for a young man to be in. Much like Feaster or Kelly Bryant before him, he could quickly be labeled as a pariah. College students are not known to be the most tactful people in the world, not to mention compooter keyboard jockeys out here on the TigerNets.

www.tigernet.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
