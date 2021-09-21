There’s only one country doing its Paris Agreement homework

Young people are taking to the streets in more than 1,400 places across the world on Friday to demand tougher action on the climate crisis.A protest first started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 has swelled into an international phenomenon. Today, there are more than 700 school strikes planned in Europe, nearly 200 in the US and 88 in sub-Saharan Africa.The crowds come just weeks before Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit in years – is due to take place in Glasgow. A recent UN assessment found that countries are still far behind the level of...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO