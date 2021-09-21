There’s only one country doing its Paris Agreement homework
It’s no secret that drastic actions must be taken to prevent the worst outcomes from climate change. Some policymakers and leaders around the world have been working toward lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and will continue to hammer out the details at the Glasgow Convention on Climate Change meeting in November. But one new report done by Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent scientific analysis group, shows that while big countries may be patting themselves on the back for climate change policies, there’s way more room for improvement than anything else.www.popsci.com
