Trail Blazers Tip off 2021-22 NBA Season With The Beloved Annual Fan Fest October 2
PORTLAND, Ore. (September 21, 2021) – Come celebrate the start of the 2021-22 NBA season at Moda Center with the annual Fan Fest slated for Saturday, October 2. This free event gives fans a first look at the 2021-22 Trail Blazers squad with plenty of new and old faces alike. Get a look behind the scenes at an open practice and a team scrimmage, plus food, fun and prizes for the whole family.www.nba.com
Comments / 0