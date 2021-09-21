Trail Blazers Tip off 2021-22 NBA Season With The Beloved Annual Fan Fest October 2

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first-overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of players they like in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO