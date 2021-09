3 Penny Stocks to Watch as the Energy Sector Continues to Shoot Up. Over the past week or two, we’ve seen energy penny stocks continue to climb in value. There are a few reasons for this. Before we get into the causes, let’s look at some of the symptoms. On Tuesday, the international benchmark for oil, Brent Crude, hit $80 per barrel for the first time in almost three years. While this is great news for investors in penny stocks and the oil companies, it could signal a squeeze with the oil industry in the coming months. If we look at the ‘why’, we see that there are several reasons to explain this.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO