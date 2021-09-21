Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO