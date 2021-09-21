CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Silver Lady Tigers keep Eagles from soaring.

By Admin
fisherstigersathletics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Lady Tigers came into the meeting with Zionsville not having scored a goal in 3 competitions and needing to turn a corner. From the start Mia Hutchinson dominated in the middle of the field. Katie Kizer slipped back into the line for a brief moment to remind the Eagles that this was not their night. Laney Hart held the center of the backline and commanded it like a general in battle. Emlyn MacLaughlin stalked an Eagle threat with precision and frustrated the Zionsville attack. At 29 minute mark Ella Kemp feeling unselfish set up Delaney Davis who with skill and grace put the first in the goal. The Eagles battled back but Olivia Pleva made sure to deter any wide attack by shutting down key players. At 14 Maeve McCollum was also the recipient of an Ella Kemp assist that allowed the Lady Tigers to go up 2. A minor breakdown in communication and a well shot ball allowed the Eagles to sink talons into the Tigers. The Tigers started the second half fully aware that 2-1 was not a comfortable position to be in. Alyssa Morrissey was instrumental in shutting down the Eagle attack. How quickly we forget that letting up defensively can bite you. Eagles were able to take advantage of one of those moments to even the score. On this night the Silver Lady Tigers wanted to give the home crowd a reward for their support. Ainsley Duncan was successful at clipping the Eagle wings offensively. At 14 Jenna Talbot was able to capitalize on an attacking push by Maeve McCollum and put the Tigers up one. Leah Hruskoci made sure that the Eagle attack was not going to get through for scoring opportunities. Izzy Snow kept pressuring the Eagle defense. Morgan Kenworthy made sure the Eagles’ increased determination was met with disappointment. With 2 minutes left Nicole Raymond who had numerous opportunities inside the 18 set up Jenna Talbot up for a beautifully placed ball in the goal and sealed the Eagles fate. Kiera Green did an exceptional job of protecting goal and improves incrementally with each game. The Silver Lady Tigers next are on the road to North Central. Stay proud Tiger Nation.

fisherstigersathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarionsportszone.com

Volleyball: Lady Cats Down Lady Eagles

The Clarion Area Lady Cats defeated the Tyrone Lady Eagles in straight sets (25-11, 25-18, 25-17), in non-conference volleyball action, on Wednesday (September 16th). The Cats never trailed in the first set. Tyrone hung close for a good bit of the set. But with a 15-11 lead, Clarion broke service and followed with nine straight service points by Adia Needham to seal the win. Korrin Burns had a couple of strong kills during the run.
SPORTS
TheInterMountain.com

Lady Tigers best Tygarts Valley

ELKINS — The Elkins High School varsity and junior varsity squad both picked up wins over Tygarts Valley Thursday night at Richard P. Simmons Memorial Gymnasium. In the varsity match, the Lady Tigers earned a sweep by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-23. Elkins took the preliminary junior varsity tilt...
ELKINS, WV
Mobridge Tribune

Lady Tigers sweep Lady Panthers after thrilling third set

After two one-sided wins for the Lady Tigers, things got interesting before the girls defeated Timber Lake 3-0 at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers owned the home court for two sets, winning 25-11 and 25-16 to take a 2-0 lead over the Lady Panthers. Set three,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Silver#The Lady Tigers#Tiger Nation
yourglenrosetx.com

Lady Tigers upset No. 3 Kennedale in 5

GLEN ROSE — If Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford had any reservations where her team stood with just 10 days before the district opener, she can draw some comfort after the Lady Tigers posted a huge 17-25, 26-24, 19-25, 27-25, 18-16 victory over No. 3 Kennedale on Friday night at Tiger Arena.
GLEN ROSE, TX
robconews.com

Bremond Lady Tigers Roar Towards District Play

BREMOND - The Bremond Lady Tigers have been bouncing the boards and trouncing their opponents all throughout their pre-season games. With fabulous showings in many local tournaments and big wins in preseason games, The Lady Tigers have put themselves in a great place to start their district games this week. The Ladies showed well at the Anderson Tournament the weekend of August 26 and were happy…
BREMOND, TX
Times-Journal

Offenses soar as Tigers top Trojans

Eian Bain ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Valley Head Tigers compiled 457 yards of offense in a high-scoring duel with the Gaylesville Trojans, winning 64-42 at Valley Head High School on Friday night. Bain finished with a game-high 250 yards rushing on 23 carries with...
VALLEY HEAD, AL

Lady Tigers sweep Okay on senior night

Tahlequah had a perfect senior night Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. The Class 5A No. 7 Lady Tigers swept 3A fourth-ranked Okay in three sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) after honoring five seniors — Lola Brownfield, Dorothy Swearingen, Lydia McAlvain, McKinley Thompson and Faith Springwater — and won their second consecutive match.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
taylorpress.net

Tigers steamroll Eagles

Body Tyreke Irvin rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns to pace a 500-yard effort by the Thrall Tigers offense, and the defense held Johnson City to a single score in the third quarter as the Tigers (3-1) steamrolled the Eagles (3-1) 46-7. “Our goal coming into tonight was to...
THRALL, TX
Huron Daily Tribune

Lady Redhawks defeat Lady Tigers in volleyball Game of the Week

A four-set thriller highlights our Game of the Week, as the Cass City Lady Redhawks defeated the Caro Lady Tigers, 25-15, 27-29, 25-7 and 25-10. From the start, the Cass City Lady Redhawks seemed to have the match in control. A 7-1 start forced a Caro timeout. Caro did not go down without a fight, however. The Lady Tigers traded points with the Lady Redhawks until another timeout was called at 16-8. However, the Lady Redhawks went on another run, and finished the first set, 25-15.
CASS CITY, MI
yourglenrosetx.com

Lady Tigers notch third consecutive team title

GLEN ROSE — Three runners placed in the top 10 and all five runner medaled as the Glen Rose girls cross country team ran away from the competition at the Glen Rose Invitational Wednesday morning at Squaw Valley Golf Course to post its third consecutive team title. Daylan Cassidy placed...
GLEN ROSE, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Tigers fight to secure sweep against Aberdeen

ABERDEEN – The Nettleton Lady Tigers had to claw back in each set to secure a 3-0 win against Aberdeen last Tuesday. Nettleton won the first set 25-14, and they won the last two sets 25-18 and 25-19 in comeback wins to complete the sweep. “I’ve got some people playing...
ABERDEEN, MS
dailypostathenian.com

Lady Tigers whip Lookout Valley in straight sets

LOOKOUT VALLEY — Meigs County avenged an earlier loss with a straight set victory at Lookout Valley on Thursday in a big district matchup. The Lady Tigers won 25-14, 25-22 and 25-23. Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford was happy with the way her team played, but acknowledged that Lookout Valley was...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
kentcityathletics.com

Eagles Soar Over Warriors

The Eagles were excited to have our first 7 pm kickoff on Tuesday evening. Making it a match that would be completely under the lights at our wonderful Ward Memorial Field. This time welcoming Chippewa Hills Warriors to town. The Warriors did not field a squad last fall and this season has struggled to find a rhythm being outscored by opponents 4-59. Your Eagles would look to show their speed and quick attack on Tuesday.
KENT CITY, MI
thesalemnewsonline.com

VOLLEYBALL: Busy schedule for Lady Tigers last week

The Salem High School volleyball team dropped three home matches last week at the Salem High gym. The Lady Tigers lost to West Plains Sept. 13; 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 25-11; lost to Potosi Sept. 14; 25-16, 25-21, 25-17, and Sept. 16 dropped three straight games to Licking; 25-11, 25-18, 25-23.
SALEM, MO
Tahlequah Daily Press

Lady Tigers pull away from Glenpool in 9-1 win

Tahlequah rolled to its third consecutive win and kept its top spot in District 5A-4 Monday with a 9-1 road victory over Glenpool. The Lady Tigers, who improved to 17-7 overall and 7-1 in the district under head coach Chris Ray, scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
The Lebanon Reporter

Lady Tigers repeat as sectional champions

ATTICA - The pressure was on for the Lebanon girls golf team heading into the back nine of the Attica Sectional Saturday afternoon. The favorite coming in, Lebanon found themselves trailing Southmont by three shots heading into the back nine, and needed to make a move if they were going to win their second-straight sectional title.
ATTICA, IN
Northwest Signal

Lady Tigers fall to Evergreen

WAUSEON — Wauseon’s girls soccer team doubled up rival Archbold 2-1 in Thursday’s Northwest Ohio Athletic League match. Rylee Vasvery netted both goals for the Lady Indians, assisted by Aariyah Hallett and Ellie Rodriguez. Marie Hutchinson had six saves. Emma Hall scored the Blue Streaks’ only goal. Girls soccer. Evergreen...
WAUSEON, OH
Mobridge Tribune

Lady Tigers cruise to title

The Lady Tigers were in control all day long in going 3-0 and capturing the title at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational volleyball tournament at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Saturday. With head coach Rose Henderson in Brookings where she was being inducted into the Jackrabbit Hall of Fame (Henderson was elected...
VOLLEYBALL
houstonherald.com

Lady Tigers fall to Conway

After winning in straight sets in the first five games of the season, the Houston High School volleyball team fell 3-1 to Conway Thursday in the new gym, 25-23, 14-25, 15-25, 23-25. The Lady Tigers won their 19th consecutive set by staging a comeback in the first set, but things...
HOUSTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy