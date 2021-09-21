Silver Lady Tigers keep Eagles from soaring.

Silver Lady Tigers came into the meeting with Zionsville not having scored a goal in 3 competitions and needing to turn a corner. From the start Mia Hutchinson dominated in the middle of the field. Katie Kizer slipped back into the line for a brief moment to remind the Eagles that this was not their night. Laney Hart held the center of the backline and commanded it like a general in battle. Emlyn MacLaughlin stalked an Eagle threat with precision and frustrated the Zionsville attack. At 29 minute mark Ella Kemp feeling unselfish set up Delaney Davis who with skill and grace put the first in the goal. The Eagles battled back but Olivia Pleva made sure to deter any wide attack by shutting down key players. At 14 Maeve McCollum was also the recipient of an Ella Kemp assist that allowed the Lady Tigers to go up 2. A minor breakdown in communication and a well shot ball allowed the Eagles to sink talons into the Tigers. The Tigers started the second half fully aware that 2-1 was not a comfortable position to be in. Alyssa Morrissey was instrumental in shutting down the Eagle attack. How quickly we forget that letting up defensively can bite you. Eagles were able to take advantage of one of those moments to even the score. On this night the Silver Lady Tigers wanted to give the home crowd a reward for their support. Ainsley Duncan was successful at clipping the Eagle wings offensively. At 14 Jenna Talbot was able to capitalize on an attacking push by Maeve McCollum and put the Tigers up one. Leah Hruskoci made sure that the Eagle attack was not going to get through for scoring opportunities. Izzy Snow kept pressuring the Eagle defense. Morgan Kenworthy made sure the Eagles’ increased determination was met with disappointment. With 2 minutes left Nicole Raymond who had numerous opportunities inside the 18 set up Jenna Talbot up for a beautifully placed ball in the goal and sealed the Eagles fate. Kiera Green did an exceptional job of protecting goal and improves incrementally with each game. The Silver Lady Tigers next are on the road to North Central. Stay proud Tiger Nation.