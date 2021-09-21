CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Won’t Return For A Second Season

By Claire Epting
 8 days ago
The Queen’s Gambit took home a whopping 11 Emmys at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, including the top prize of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Critics and audiences alike were dazzled by Netflix’s period drama, which follows Anya Taylor-Joy as a fictional chess prodigy named Beth Harmon. Typically, when a show is so popular, a second season is almost immediately ordered. But according to the show’s executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg, there will be no Season 2 of The Queen's Gambit.

Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: The Queen's Gambit

Week of September 26, 2021: The Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" won 11 Emmy Awards last week. On this week's KPR Presents, it's the book behind the hit show -- The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis. Join us for the KPR Presents Book Club with special guests Kelly Barker, Marie Pyko, and Logan Camarda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mix 97.9 FM

Netflix Unveils ‘The Sandman’ Series First Look

Long regarded as one of the greatest comics series in history, The Sandman is finally getting a long-awaited — and long-attempted — adaptation when Netflix brings it to television in a brand new series. For decades since it debuted in the late 1980s, people have been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, primarily as movie. Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary worked on a version for a few years and about a decade ago David S. Goyer was involved in a totally different project based on the series, which would have starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the title character. That never happened either. Supposedly, some of these Sandman movie projects were so dire they turned Gaiman off from working on anything at DC Comics involving its characters for years.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Netflix Teases Future ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoffs

While Netflix's smash hit show Stranger Things has at least one or two more seasons left, the streamer's co-CEO Ted Sarandos is already looking ahead to the future. At the Code Conference in Beverly Hills (via Deadline), Sarandos teased that more Stranger Things content could potentially arrive on the platform in the future in the form of a spinoff — or spinoffs.
TV SERIES
