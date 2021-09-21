CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Show Coming to Peacock

By ScreenCrush Staff
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Pitch Perfect television show? Aca believe it. Spinning out of the events of the hit trilogy of movies (which, according to The Numbers, have grossed over $588 million worldwide) Peacock will soon stream a Pitch Perfect TV series. However, the show will not focus on any of the famous members of the Barden Bellas from the films. Instead, its focus will be Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen, the leader of the Bellas’ rival a capella group, the Treblemakers.

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
Vulture

Adam DeVine to Star in Pitch Perfect TV Reboot

Adam Devine will star in a reboot of Pitch Perfect for Peacock, reprising his role as Bumper Allen, whom Devine himself describes as “really serious about acapella to the point that it’s weird.” Peacock has ordered the series from Universal Television and intends to air it on the NBCUniversal streaming service. It will be written by Megan Amram (The Good Place, An Emmy for Megan), who will also serve as showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Pitch Perfect Is Becoming A Streaming TV Series Starring One Of The Film's Leads

If you've been awaiting aca-mazing news on the Pitch Perfect front since the third film in the franchise released in 2017, well, today just might be your lucky day. While it doesn't look like there are plans for Pitch Perfect 4 on the horizon, that doesn't mean that the a cappella shenanigans of the students (and alums) of Barden University are completely over, as it's been announced that the movie is set to become a streaming TV series, and will star one of the film's leads: Adam Devine.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Handelman
Person
Adam Devine
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Popculture

'Pitch Perfect' Spinoff Announced

Adam Devine will reprise his role as Bumper Allen in an upcoming Pitch Perfect spinoff series headed to Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service confirmed Tuesday. A TV series adaptation of the beloved film franchise, the upcoming spinoff series will shift focus from the Barden Bellas — composed of the characters portrayed by Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp — and instead center on Devine's character Bumper Allen, the leader of the all-male rival a cappella group the Treblemakers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Is Now Streaming On Peacock TV

The Lost Symbol, NBCUniversal's new series based on Dan Brown's follow-up to The Da Vinci Code, is now streaming on Peacock. The series launched this morning, focusing on protagonist Robert Langdon, who was played by Tom Hanks in two feature films and is now being portrayed by Ashley Zukerman. The series follows Langdon on a quest to uncover a conspiracy that could come with world-shattering ramifications, and also stars Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Tv#Television Show#Pitch Perfect Tv#The Barden Bellas#Treblemakers#Universal Pictures#Girls5eva
gtplanet.net

The Driver Series is Coming Back, as a Live-Action TV Show

Cult favorite arcade racer Driver is returning to our screens soon, but not as a game. Instead the series is becoming a live-action TV show on a brand new streaming platform, called Binge.com. Scheduled for launch in 2022, Binge.com is a streaming service aimed at gamers — and not to...
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Peacock October 2021 Movie and TV Titles Announced

Peacock has announced the movies and TV series coming to the streaming service in October. The Peacock October 2021 lineup celebrates Peacocktober, which features films, series and specials coming to the streaming service just in time for Halloween. Halloween is near, and Peacock is offering something for everyone to fear....
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in October 2021

Wondering what’s new on Disney+? The popular streaming service adds dozens of new films and series each month, and we’re taking a look at every new title coming to Disney+ in October 2021. In fact, the new Disney+ release schedule is packed with great movies and shows. Disney+ is constantly...
TV SHOWS
UPI News

'Lost' alum Matthew Fox returning to TV for Peacock drama 'Last Light'

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Lost and Party of Five alum Matthew Fox is set to star in and executive produce Last Light, a new thriller for the Peacock streaming service. Joanne Froggatt from Liar and Downton Abbey will co-star in the five-part adaptation of Alex Scarrow's novel about a petro-chemist whose family is separated during a global crisis.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Pitch Perfect TV Show, Netflix's Roald Dahl Universe, And An Interview With David S. Goyer

On the September 23, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Netflix's Roald Dahl extended universe and a "Pitch Perfect" TV series. Then, /Film senior news editor Jacob Hall interviews David S. Goyer about the new AppleTV+ sci-fi series "Foundation."
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Tiger King 2’ Is Coming to Netflix Later This Year

One of Netflix’s signature series is getting a sequel. The streaming service revealed today that its upcoming slate of true crime series and films over the next year includes Tiger King 2, a new season of its hit Tiger King show from March of 2020. The original show became one...
TV SERIES
Mix 97.9 FM

‘The Witcher’ Returns With Season 2 First Look

Netflix’s big online fan convention slash publicity hullabaloo Tudum featured first looks at dozens of movies and shows, including Stranger Things, Extraction 2, Cobra Kai, and The Sandman. But the main event after three hours of hype and appearances by half the movie and television stars in Los Angeles, was the return of The Witcher. That tells you a thing or two about how big the first season of the show was for Netflix, and how high their expectations are for Season 2.
TV SERIES
Mix 97.9 FM

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever

As part of a presentation at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills this week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed some eye-opening statistics about the service’s most watched titles. The company is famously very protective of its data and viewership numbers, but it has in the past occasionally revealed its “most popular” films and shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

9 brand new TV shows and films coming to Netflix in October

Things are gonna get pretty snuggly in October as the nights get shorter and the weather gets chillier, and Netflix has ensured that they have all of the shows and films to keep us entertained as we squirrel ourselves back indoors for the beginning of the colder months. So what can you expect in October? Find out here…
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Amber Ruffin Show' Renewed for Season 2 on Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show has become a hit new talk show for Peacock and now Amber Ruffin is getting a second season! Variety is reporting that the talk show will return on October 8 and have new episodes airing every Friday. Ruffin made history while as a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers as the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
821
Followers
4K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy