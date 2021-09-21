CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Study: Bitcoin mining produces over 30,000 tons of e-waste per year

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new study, the mining of the crypto currency Bitcoin not only consumes large amounts of electricity, but also generates large amounts of electronic waste: The mass of discarded mining computers amounts to around 30,700 tons per year. That roughly corresponds to the annual volume of small electrical appliances in a smaller country like the Netherlands. If the Bitcoin price rises, this could even grow to over 64,400 tons.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

Northern Data Acquires Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfield

Northern Data, a blockchain infrastructure company, has announced on Monday that it will acquire an equity interest of up to 100% in Bitfield N.V., a Bitcoin miner, but not less than 86%. The transaction has a total enterprise value of around EUR 400 million, as both parties had already signed binding purchase agreements with the major shareholders.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin's High E-Waste Rate Worsens Environmental Concerns: Digiconomist

Bitcoin's energy use is already well documented. New research has shone a spotlight on another facet of the cryptocurrency's impact on the environment: e-waste. From Xinjiang to New York, controversy around Bitcoin's environmental impact has come to the doorsteps of those who mine Bitcoin. It is a commonly cited point...
ENVIRONMENT
cryptonews.com

US Utility Mines Bitcoin To Balance Electricity Supply

US electric power utility Ameren Missouri says it uses Bitcoin (BTC) mining as an efficient measure to balance electricity supply, contrasting with how mining is often perceived by various critics across the world. The company’s executives say they consider their crypto-focused initiative as principally research and development, hoping to match...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techgig.com

How bitcoin e-waste is too high to ignore, 30.7 metric kilotons per year

Hers's the main lesson from an investigation into the electronic wastage of bitcoin's core infrastructure: it only takes eight tiny. transactions to generate the equivalent of a GeForce RTX 3090's worth of waste. Much has been written about the ecological impact of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum from a pure...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#E Waste#Bitcoin Network#Crypto Currency#Fpgas#Machines#Asics
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining difficulty surges 31% since July

As the Bitcoin network hash rate continues to recover amid global miners accumulating more capacity, the cryptocurrency is getting increasingly difficult to mine. On Tuesday, the Bitcoin network posted another mining difficulty adjustment, rising 3.2% to hit a difficulty rate of nearly 19 trillion, according to data from blockchain explorer BTC.com.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service

Bitcoin-first company Compass Mining announced today the launch of At-Home Mining. This direct-to-consumer service provides customers with the ability to mine bitcoin from their own homes. Clients that hire the service will have an ASIC machine delivered to their door within three weeks and customer support available to help them install the rig.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

E-Waste From a Single Bitcoin Transaction Is Reportedly Comparable To Throwing Away Two iPhone 12 Minis

A new study from the Resources, Conservation and Recycling journal has measured approximately how much waste bitcoin transactions generate in a year. As cryptocurrency transactions become more abundant, reports have indicated that it contributes to leaving a negative impact on the planet with its e-waste. The research has stated that ASIC chips are only in use for a little over a year and are always being replaced with newer and more effective ones by miners. Due to the rapid changes, the leads to a lot of waste produced.
ENVIRONMENT
codelist.biz

Bitcoin generates as much e-waste as the Netherlands annually

One Bitcoin transaction is the equivalent of throwing away two iPhone 12 Minis. This is the result of a current study that approaches Bitcoin’s environmental impact in a slightly different way. Alex de Vries from the Dutch central bank and Christian Stoll, who works for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Independent

Bitcoin transactions could generate the weight of 128,000 grand pianos in wasted electronics per year, researchers predict

One bitcoin transaction generates 272 grams of e-waste, according to new research.Alex de Vries, the founder of financial analysis platform Digiconomist, and researcher at MIT’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research Christian Stoll, say that the waste from crypto transactions is comparable to the small IT equipment waste produced by countries such as the Netherlands.Over the course of 2019, the bitcoin network processed 120 million transactions, while traditional payment service providers processed about 539 billion transactions.“Bitcoin’s annual e-waste generation adds up to 30.7 metric kilotons as of May 2021” the researcher’s claim, which could increase to 64.4 metric kilotons of...
TECHNOLOGY
codelist.biz

Bitcoin has a huge e-waste problem

According to a recent study, a Bitcoin transaction generates as much electronic waste as “throwing away 2 iPhones”. That Bitcoin an enormous one ecological footprint has been proven in numerous studies. Depending on the type of calculation, the cryptocurrency is a CO2 footprint as attested by London or Norway. What...
ECONOMY
washingtonnewsday.com

Bitcoin mining generates a lot of electronic waste, according to a new study.

Bitcoin mining generates a lot of electronic waste, according to a new study. According to a new study, bitcoin mining generates a significant amount of electronic waste, which “represents an increasing hazard to the environment.”. The average life cycle of the sophisticated computers used to discover the units of the...
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin: Mining on MacOS

If you want to earn money immediately by mining cryptocurrencies on your Mac, you’ve come to the correct place. Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that has exploded in value after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stated last week during a Senate hearing on the Potential Risks, Threats, and Promises of Virtual Currencies that it “may have long-term potential” (which aired on C-SPAN). Other regulatory heavyweights in the United States (including the Treasury and Department of Justice) concurred.
MARKETS
u.today

Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pool Bans Chinese Miners

Mining pool F2Pool has started purging miners from mainland China, according to local crypto media outlet 8BTCnews. From now on, Chinese customers will have their accounts suspended or terminated. F2Pool is the oldest Bitcoin mining pool, which was founded all the way back in May 2013. With an 18.14% share...
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

Is Bitcoin mining even possible from home?

People could get a return on their initial investment from the profits mining within about a year. As mining difficulty rates increase and block reward competition increases, i miner households will find it increasingly difficult to make a profit. People can increase their chances of making mining profitable by joining...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Study finds e-commerce giant Amazon is interested in Bitcoin

About 32 publicly traded companies, including Amazon, are interested in cryptocurrency, per Blockdata findings. Only seven companies had a negative stance on cryptocurrency, while 61 were neutral. The e-commerce giant once announced it was hiring crypto experts for a new digital currency project. It’s unarguable that digital currencies have gained...
STOCKS
KXLY

It Just Got Easier to Mine Bitcoin at Home

Want to sit in your pajamas, drink your coffee and mine some bitcoin from your bedroom? Well, you can. Compass Mining, which sells bitcoin mining equipment and services, announced this week that it’s launching a direct-to-consumer mining service, allowing miners to set up shop in their own homes. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts...
MARKETS
codelist.biz

Bitcoin course in a nosedive – 30,000 USD to follow?

The Bitcoin course is in a nosedive. Could Bitcoin drop to $ 30,000 now?. For months we kept an eye on the important level at USD 52,000 – and warned of a continuation of the bear trend. Because Bitcoin is officially in a bear trend with the rejection of 52,000 USD. This indicates even lower price levels for the Bitcoin course, which could be reached this year.
MARKETS
96.7 The River

Dollar Tree Announces Price Increases at Select Stores

UNDATED -- The prices are going up at Dollar Tree. The company has announced plans to begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin adding additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores. Dollar Tree is on track to...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy