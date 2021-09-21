Study: Bitcoin mining produces over 30,000 tons of e-waste per year

A new study from the Resources, Conservation and Recycling journal has measured approximately how much waste bitcoin transactions generate in a year. As cryptocurrency transactions become more abundant, reports have indicated that it contributes to leaving a negative impact on the planet with its e-waste. The research has stated that ASIC chips are only in use for a little over a year and are always being replaced with newer and more effective ones by miners. Due to the rapid changes, the leads to a lot of waste produced.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO