Study: Bitcoin mining produces over 30,000 tons of e-waste per year
According to a new study, the mining of the crypto currency Bitcoin not only consumes large amounts of electricity, but also generates large amounts of electronic waste: The mass of discarded mining computers amounts to around 30,700 tons per year. That roughly corresponds to the annual volume of small electrical appliances in a smaller country like the Netherlands. If the Bitcoin price rises, this could even grow to over 64,400 tons.codelist.biz
