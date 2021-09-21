CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers sign former 5th-round draft picks Shawn Davis & R.J. McIntosh to practice squad

By Evan "Tex" Western
Acme Packing Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers made official the release of tight end Jace Sternberger following the expiration of his suspension by the NFL. While the departure of a recent third-round draft pick is disappointing to say the least, the team seems to have found a quartet of tight ends that they are very pleased with and who have varied and complementary skill sets.

