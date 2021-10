While the high school soccer season is still young, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Carson Long has already been making a name for himself. The freshman has been dominant to say the least. In six matches, Long has 33 points, 11 goals (1.8 goals per game) on 28 shots and 11 assists. He takes just 4.67 shots per match. Long broke the school’s assist record of 25 years, which coincidentally was held by his father, Ryan Long, with eight assists in a game.

PHILIPSBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO