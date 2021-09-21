Peter Jennings Schweizer, retired banking official and an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, dies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Court rulings have temporarily stopped teachers in New York City and medical workers in New York state from being required to get the COVID vaccine. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter were at an elementary school in Williamsburg to meet students during their first week of school, but the question on many parents’ minds as they dropped their kids off was will teachers still be mandated to get the shot? “What about the judge temporarily blocking it?” Duddridge asked de Blasio. “That appears to be just a procedural issue… we’re...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO