Ambrose Anderson was just 19 years old when he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps. He left home in Gloversville, and headed straight for North Carolina for boot camp. “It was bad; it was so bad that … they told us ‘if something happened to you, we will just write home and tell them you were killed in action,’ and we believed it,” Anderson said.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO