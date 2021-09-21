State data shows vaccination rates at hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities in R.I.
The Rhode Island Department of Health surveyed health care facilities around the state earlier this month to get a snapshot of tens of thousands of health care workers. The survey found the vast majority were complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and at a rate that improved from Sept. 2 to Sept. 13. The rate of vaccinated health care workers on Sept. 2 was about 77 percent.www.bostonglobe.com
