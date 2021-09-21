The Change of Reese Witherspoon
"I am ready for a change. I'm definitely ready, "said Reese Witherspoon in a 2014 US interview with" CBS News ". At the time, the actress looked back on a career spanning decades in Hollywood. But for some years now, Witherspoon has attracted attention with cinema flops and shallow romantic comedies. If you look at her career just six years later, it becomes clear that she has gone from being a popcorn actress to one of the most successful producers in the business. This year alone, Witherspoon's series productions have been nominated for 18 Emmys: How did she do it?
