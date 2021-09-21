The Change of Reese Witherspoon

With The Morning Show returning with new episodes today on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Reese Witherspoon about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, she talked about the many things Season 2 deals with, if she views Billy Crudup’s character (Cory Ellison) as a good or bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week, how she prepares for filming a really emotional scene, and more. In addition, Witherspoon discusses the status of The Morning Show Season 3 and how they’re trying to figure out the big topic they want to cover.

