Walking Ecology at Sedgwick Reserve

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO