Science

Walking Ecology at Sedgwick Reserve

By Sedgwick Reserve
Santa Barbara Edhat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Walking Ecology, you will get to visit Sedgwick Reserve's field station on a short walk to observe some of our natural communities including oak woodlands and coastal sage scrub. You will learn from Dr. Marc Mayes and colleagues how scientists study the landscape, wildlife and soils of the coastal sage scrub while you enjoy expansive views of the Reserve. It will include a drone flight over research areas at Sedgwick! The walk is less than one mile and includes one 70 foot hill. Close-toed walking shoes are required. This small program will take place entirely outdoors.

