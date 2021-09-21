How to Sip Mezcal, According to the Sisters Behind La Fiera Mezcal

The 1st edition will feature Nick Warren, Oliver Koletzki, Township Rebellion, Armen Miran, Dastan, Sam Shure and many special guests. Offering a truly authentic Mexican experience, Luna Obscura takes place on the famous working Rancho El Tinieblo. This breathtaking setting is home to the world-renowned mezcal brand and will feature an outstanding lineup across two stages hosted by revered labels in The Soundgarden and Stil Vor Talent including Nick Warren, Oliver Koletzki, Township Rebellion, Armen Miran, Dastan, Sam Shure and many special guests. They all line up from 7-11 October 2021 and tickets start at 750USD and are inclusive of event access, all activities, food, nonalcoholic beverages, accommodations, and transportation to and from Monterrey.
