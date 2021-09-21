CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox third. Adam Engel grounds out to shallow infield, Isaac Paredes to Jonathan Schoop. Cesar Hernandez singles to right center field. Tim Anderson doubles to deep right field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Luis Robert singles to shallow left field. Tim Anderson scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Jose Abreu singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert to second. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jose Abreu to second. Luis Robert to third. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to third base. Yasmani Grandal out at second.

