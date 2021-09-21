CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi Focus: Xi proposes Global Development Initiative

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday proposed a Global Development Initiative in steering global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth in face of the severe shocks of COVID-19. "We must revitalize the economy and pursue more robust, greener and more balanced global development," Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
Washington Post

Why China Is Facing a Power Crunch and What It Means: QuickTake

A power crunch across China has rippled from factory floors to homes and even traffic lights in some places, leading economists to cut their growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy. The shortages mirror tight energy supplies in Europe and elsewhere that have roiled commodity markets, as well. Part of the problem is that the economic rebound after Covid lockdowns has boosted demand, while lower investment by miners and drillers has constrained production. But the crisis in China is partially due to its own environmental agenda, as President Xi Jinping’s vision of de-carbonizing the economy discouraged the burning of coal, a cheap energy source that subsidized its economic growth for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Experts say Xi's speech at Dushanbe summit to invigorate SCO development

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), calling for building a closer SCO community with a shared future. Foreign observers and scholars commented that Xi's remarks, delivered via video...
INDIA
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

China will never seek hegemony: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony. Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Democracy not special right reserved to individual country: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that democracy is not a special right reserved to an individual country, but a right for the people of all countries to enjoy. A world of peace and development should embrace civilizations of various forms, and must accommodate...
CHINA
omahanews.net

Xi Focus: Xi inspects military base in northwest China's Shaanxi Province

XI'AN, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected a military base in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), delivered a speech to soldiers and officers at the base.
CHINA
milwaukeesun.com

Xi calls for caring about special needs of developing countries

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for caring about the special needs of developing countries. "We may employ such means as debt suspension and development aid to help developing countries, particularly vulnerable ones facing exceptional difficulties, with emphasis on addressing unbalanced and inadequate development among and within countries," Xi said.
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Xi stresses beating COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that we must beat COVID-19 and win this decisive fight crucial to the future of humanity. Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Xi urges world to practice true multilateralism

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for improving global governance and practicing true multilateralism. Xi made the appeal in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. On various occasions, the Chinese leader...
CHINA
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-For Xi and China Evergrande, a Delicate Balancing Act

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group poses a $305 billion conundrum for President Xi Jinping: how to impose financial discipline without fuelling social unrest. With one year before the Chinese president is poised to secure an unprecedented third five-year term, the stakes are high during what...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Xi’s Coal Pledge Is Climate Followership, Not Leadership

As a second act, it doesn’t quite match up to the promise of the original. At last year’s United Nations General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to reduce his country’s emissions to net zero by 2060 and hit peak pollution by 2030. That was a genuinely striking commitment from a country that had long chafed at pollution controls. At this year’s meeting, he pledged to end the financing of coal-fired power stations overseas. That will have more of an immediate effect — but unlike last year’s announcement, it’s a fait accompli in all but name.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Xi calls on responsible statesmen to answer the questions of times

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- It falls on each and every responsible statesman to answer the questions of the times and make a historical choice with confidence, courage and a sense of mission, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Xi Focus: Xi calls for openness, cooperation in science & technology

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on all countries to strengthen openness and cooperation in science and technology. Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), which is scheduled from Sept. 24 to 28 in Beijing.
SCIENCE
Birmingham Star

Digital innovation empowers China's governance efficiency

HANGZHOU, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- As digital technology is being fully integrated into the production and life of humankind, China is stepping up efforts to improve its digital governance to create better lives for all. At an expo titled "the Light of Internet," various types of cutting-edge digital technologies and...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Xi-proposed "eight major initiatives" facilitate China-Africa trade

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Now it takes only 14 hours for Kenyan fresh flowers to reach the Chinese city of Changsha, and young Africans can get various Chinese products with just a few clicks on keyboards at home. At the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

China's participation in CPTPP trade pact can change balance of power in international commerce

Hong Kong, September 29 (ANI): China's participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) pact has the potential to quadruple Beijing's economic gains. This would significantly change the balance of power in International commerce and also would leave the United States "increasingly isolated" as stated by the...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

India integrated climate protection into its national development, industrial strategies: MoS Lekhi

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India has taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency afforestation and bio-diversity, said Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, adding that New Delhi's has integrated climate protection into its national development and industrial strategies. Speaking at Impact Finance Conference 2021...
INDIA
AFP

China clamps down on pop culture in bid to 'control' youth

From reality TV to online gaming and even pop fandom, China's leadership has launched a crackdown on youth culture in what experts say is a bid to ramp up "ideological control". The changes represent a "very concerted effort at ramping up of ideological control," Cara Wallis, a scholar of media studies at Texas A&M University, told AFP. Colourful and often outlandish entertainment formats have mushroomed in China over the past decade, including boot camp-style talent TV shows inspired by Japanese and Korean pop culture and celebrity gossip.
CELEBRITIES

