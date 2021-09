The world just got a little brighter — we just discovered that Master of Puppies is an actual dog training company that exists in Australia. A Metallica fan on Reddit posted a photo of a Volkswagen with advertisements for the company on it. "Master of Puppies Dog Training" is the brand's full name, and yes, underneath, it says, "Obey your master." Of course, we then took it upon ourselves to investigate and make sure this wasn't a fluke, because it really sounded too good to be true.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO