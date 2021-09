BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – On Thursday morning, State and local officials gathered in Bridgeville to discuss funding for a new broadband infrastructure investment which is going to make connection for technology such as phones a lot easier throughout the state of Delaware. A $110 million investment will help cover every last mile of Delaware with broadband internet service, one that many Delawareans have been waiting for, for almost a decade. “The reliability, the higher speeds that are possible with this is absolutely necessary now,” says Senator Brian Pettyjohn.

