Wantagh, NY – While the U.S. Open Tennis Championship may have ended, Nassau residents will be able to volley, rally and lob balls on refurbished tennis – and new pickleball courts – in County parks. With residents flocking to the fast-growing game of pickleball, County Executive Laura Curran announced 21 new courts are now ready for play in Nickerson Beach Park, North Woodmere Park and Wantagh Park. The added amenity is part of the County’s recent $1 million investment to refurbish a total of 17 crumbling, cracked tennis courts, many now also striped for pickleball, as well as four basketball courts – completed over the summer. The announcement comes following an inaugural free adult pickleball clinic and mixed doubles tournament hosted by Sportime on Saturday in Wantagh Park in partnership with the County.

NASSAU, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO