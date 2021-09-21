CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsville, OH

Eastern Board of Ed. discusses facial coverings, personnel

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
 7 days ago
REEDSVILLE — Facial covering requirements and personnel were discussed during the Eastern Local Board of Education meeting last week.

During the Sept. 15 meeting, a motion was made to adopt a policy effective Monday, Sept. 20, the Eastern Local School District that would mandate masks to be worn during all indoor activities. This policy was to be reviewed at each subsequent regular board meeting. Administration would develop and distribute guidelines for indoor mask use and exceptions. The motion was denied.

The board approved the following Supplemental Contracts for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification: Supplemental Contracts: Angie Weeks, Freshman Class Advisor; Kristen Dettwiller, HS Student Council Advisor; Carly Hayes, MS Student Council Advisor; Heather Wilcoxen, Sophomore Class Advisor; Sam Thompson, Senior Class Advisor; and Bryan Durst, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach and Head Softball Coach.

The board approved the following Certified Substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification, retroactive to August 24, 2021: Michael Adkins, John Bell, Eric Brown, Teresa Carr, Pam Douthitt, Christopher Ellcessor, Amanda Graham, Trace Huddy, Cheryl Huebner, Taylor Jones, Jenn Lehr, David Moore, Autumn Porter, Alicia Rhodes, Amanda Schwarzel, Michael Scyoc, Jack Sigman Sr., Hallie Simpson, Ladonna Stephens, Larry Wilcoxen, Rick Wilson, and Erin Johnson.

The board approved hiring Jennifer Huffman as a Substitute Aide for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

The following individuals were approved for hire on an as-needed, rotating basis for the position of After School Detention and Saturday School Monitor, for the 2021-22 school year: Jacob Duty and Carly Hayes.

The board approved the maternity leave request for Emma Roberts from approximately Dec. 23 through March 11, 2022. Planning to return on March 14, 2022. This is 10 weeks of non-holiday leave.

The board accepted the resignation of Kirk Reed, High School Social Studies Teacher, effective the end of the day on September 10, 2021.

Kenneth Tolliver was approved as a Substitute Bus Driver for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

The board approved the discussion/first reading to be held/provided on the Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

The board approved hiring Tim Simpson through grant monies provided by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services to the equivalent of four hours/day at a rate of $15 per hour not to exceed 180 days per year for the 2021-22 school year.

The purchase service agreement was approved with the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year to provide supervisory and educational support services.

The board approved the Blended Learning Plan for the 2021-22 school year.

The next regular board meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary.

Pomeroy, OH
