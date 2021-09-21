AP Top News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border. DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti Tuesday and Mexico began busing some away from the border. More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and faced criticism for using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town. That was enough for some Haitian migrants to return to Mexico, while others struggled to decide on which side of the border to take their chances.