Fmr. French Ambassador to the U.S.: Submarine deal was struck in a 'brutal way'

France's ambassador returned to the United States on Wednesday after nearly two weeks as the allies patch up relations following fury in Paris over the cancellation of a lucrative contract. Ambassador Philippe Etienne was ordered back to Paris on September 17 for consultations after Australia backed out of a multibillion-dollar contract for French submarines as part of a new alliance with Washington and London. Etienne arrived Wednesday afternoon at Dulles International Airport outside the US capital, a French embassy spokesman said. His return was agreed upon during a telephone call last week between French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Joe Biden, who acknowledged that Washington could have communicated better with its longtime ally.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO