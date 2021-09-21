Mama June’s ex Geno Doak ‘checks into rehab after hospitalization’ as star moves in with new ‘boyfriend’ Jordan McCollum

MAMA June's ex-boyfriend Geno Doak has entered rehab in South Carolina, as he checked into it on Monday.

In 2019, Geno was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to legal documents seen by TMZ, Geno was "hospitalized in Fort Pierce, Florida" earlier this month.

Geno is said to have then been referred to a recovery center by his doctor following his hospital stay.

According to the docs, the director of the center says the 45-year-old will be a resident in the long-term intensive program.

Geno will also be "required to make a minimum of a 120-day commitment," however, he may also stay longer at the facility.

The outlet revealed that the program is made to help those make a positive transition into sober living.

