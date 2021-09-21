GABBY Petito went on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé and is presumed to be dead after an extensive FBI search in Wyoming.

The 22-year-old was missing for weeks after fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home without her on September 1, 2021.

Who was Gabby Petito?

Petito was a 22-year-old Long Island native residing in North Port, Florida after moving in with her fiancé Laundrie, two years ago.

She was known for living an adventurous life as her father, Joe Petito, described her as “very, very free-spirited."

"Clothes didn’t impress her. Cars didn’t impress her. Experiences — that’s what impressed her,” he told Newsday.

Petito was described as 5'5 tall, 110 pounds, and has two tattoos, a triangle tattoo on her left arm with flowers and a "Let it be" tattoo written on her right arm.

Where was Gabby Petito's body found?

On September 19, 2021, authorities in Wyoming announced a body was found in the area where the search for Petito had been underway.

The Petito lawyer later confirmed on September 21, that the body was identified as Gabby.

The remains were discovered in Grant Teton National Park, where she had been camping with her fiancé when she disappeared.

"I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve," lawyer Richard Stafford said in a statement. "We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location."

While the autopsy results are still pending, police are now switching focus into finding Laundrie after the Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that Petito died as a result of a homicide.

Petito was last seen on August 24, 2021, checking out of a hotel with Laundrie in Salt Lake City, Utah and had been reported missing on September 11 by her mother.

Who is Gabby's fiancé Brian Laundrie?

Laundrie has been very quiet about this situation and rose suspicion after he refused to speak publicly about Petito's disappearance and even hired an attorney when he returned home without her.

While not much is known about Laundrie, he is known for being just as adventurous as his partner and according to his Instagram bio, he is a "nature enthusiast," and his most recent pictures are from his cross-country travels.

Laundrie reportedly remains a person of interest due to his suspicious behavior surrounding the disappearance.

As the search for him continues, many believe he is on the run and even escaped the US on a jet while authorities searched his home.

Gabby Petito timeline

Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen on August 24, leaving a hotel in Utah. Here is a timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance:

