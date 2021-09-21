CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost town REAPPEARS for the first time in almost 65 years after historic drought

By Lauren Fruen
 7 days ago

A GHOST town has reappeared for the first time in almost 65 years after a historic drought in Utah.

The area between Park City and Coalville re-emerged following a drop in reservoir levels in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPy5u_0c3ea5VR00
A town has reappeared for the first time in almost 65 years after a historic drought Credit: UPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQtN1_0c3ea5VR00
The area between Park City and Coalville re-emerged as water levels fell Credit: UPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QE9KS_0c3ea5VR00
The old town was first inhabited in 1860 Credit: UPI

Devon Dewey captured images of the forgotten town at Rockport Reservoir.

He told KSL.com: "It was really interesting to be standing at an overlook for the reservoir and to see faint traces of foundations of old homes and a road all below where the water would normally be.

"Using a drone to get a higher perspective helped to see where structures once stood over 70 years ago."

DATES BACK TO 1860s

Rockport Reservoir, which was built in the 1950s, currently stands at just a quarter of its total capacity.

That means that the foundations of the old town - first inhabited in 1860 - can be seen again.

Experts say it should only be viewed by drone as the surrounding area may still be waterlogged.

It had been called Rock Fort, Crandall, and Enoch City before being renamed Rockport.

With a population of around 200, a dam was approved for the area in the 1950s.

The 156-foot tall dam was built in 1957, putting the town underwater.

HISTORIC DROUGHT

Boat docks are high and dry at reservoirs around New Mexico.

Lake Powell along the Utah-Arizona line has hit a record low this year.

And a key Northern California reservoir that helps water a quarter of U.S. crops is shrinking.

In June of this year, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox urged residents and businesses to cut down on their water to combat the worst drought the state has experienced in decades.

The governor said then the entire state is experiencing a drought, and about 90 percent of Utah was in an extreme drought category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBLtw_0c3ea5VR00
Devon Dewey captured images of the forgotten town at Rockport Reservoir Credit: UPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBwKv_0c3ea5VR00
The had been called Rock Fort, Crandall and Enoch City before being renamed Rockport Credit: UPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvn1Y_0c3ea5VR00
With a population of around 200, a dam was approved for the area in the 1950s Credit: UPI

Mercury News

Californians falling far short on water conservation as drought worsens

Facing a severe and deepening drought, California received its first report card for water conservation on Tuesday. The news wasn’t good. Driven by a lack of conservation in Southern California, the state’s largest cities and water districts cut statewide urban water use by just 1.8% in July compared to July 2020 — far short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for a 15% statewide voluntary reduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
