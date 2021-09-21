CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Details as Man City and Liverpool await opponents

By Ricky Charlesworth
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
The Carabao Cup third round saw plenty of thrills and spills earlier tonight.

Ten ties took place this evening, with nine Premier League teams in action.

Holders Manchester City, who have won the last four editions of the competition, survived a scare against League One Wycombe Wanderers before sealing a comprehensive 6-1 victory in a game where they trailed.

Elsewhere, Liverpool overcame fellow top flight side Norwich City 3-0 whilst Stoke provided a shock with a surprise win at Premier League side Watford.

Burnley and Brentford sealed big wins against lower-league opposition elsewhere whilst three games went to spot-kicks.

Here is all you need to know about the details for the fourth round.

When is the draw?

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw will see 16 teams in the mix

The draw for the fourth round takes place on Wednesday, September 22.

It will be conducted following the conclusion of the Manchester United versus West Ham tie at Old Trafford.

That game is live on Sky Sports Football and kicks off at 7.45pm. The draw takes place straight after, possibly as late as 10pm if penalties are required.

Who is conducting the draw?

Micah Richards and Harry Redknapp will be undertaking draw duties from a special location.

It will be done live from Potton Bowls Club in rural Bedfordshire.

It comes after Arsenal fan Gary Gunn was named as winner of Carabao's 'Win the Draw' competition, which allowed fans to get the chance to see the fourth round proceedings up close and personal.

Arsenal fan Gary Gunn won a Carabao competition that means the fourth round draw will take place at his local bowls club

Speaking on his big win, Gary, 58, said: “It’s not often things like this happen in Potton, it’s a small market town and our bowls club is at the heart of the community.

"We’re excited already at the prospect of hosting the Carabao Cup draw, and we know the whole town is going to be smiling from ear to ear when the cameras arrive.”

Confirmed teams in the draw

Premier League

Brentford

Leeds United

Liverpool

Man City

Championship

Preston

QPR

Stoke

League One

Sunderland

Ties to be decided on Wednesday

Brighton v Swansea

Arsenal v Wimbledon

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Manchester Utd v West Ham

Millwall v Leicester

Wolves v Tottenham

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

