Wilson school board votes to keep mask requirement

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a unanimous vote, the Wilson County Board of Education passed a resolution supporting the continu... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

tricountytimes.com

Gilbert's school board votes to encourage — but not require — masks to be worn at school

The board also voted Thursday to join Indianola in flouting the federal requirement that students wear masks on buses, opting instead to give students and families a choice. Face mask-wearing will continue to be encouraged — but not required — in Gilbert schools after the district's school board voted unanimously in support of that non-mandate policy at a special meeting Thursday.
GILBERT, IA
times-gazette.com

Masks in schools: Ashland board votes against any district mandates

ASHLAND Students and staff in City Schools are not required to wear masks in school buildings or on buses. The Board of Education turned down any mask requirement for students and staff during a Wednesday special meeting. The vote was 3-2 against a districtwide mask order that had been debated at a work session earlier in the week.
ASHLAND, OH
Texarkana Gazette

Texarkana Arkansas School Board votes to keep its schools under mask mandate for at least another month | Indoors, everyone dons face coverings

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The School Board here approved the administration's recommendation to continue requiring face coverings for students, faculty, staff and visitors while indoors on campus. This effort by the district is meant to follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. TASD will reevaluate their mask guidelines...
TEXARKANA, AR
KCBY

Oregon school board votes against firing teacher for refusing to wear mask

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A school board in Redmond, Oregon, has rejected a district recommendation to fire a teacher for refusing to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Redmond board members were told this was the first time an Oregon school board faced a decision to fire a teacher based on a COVID-19 mandate from Gov. Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE
nwahomepage.com

Rogers School Board votes to make masks optional for seventh grade and up

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a 5-2 vote, the Rogers School Board voted to make masks optional for seventh grade and up September 21. If the district falls into the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s yellow zone before the next school board meeting in October, then masks can be made optional for everyone.
ROGERS, AR
k105.com

Grayson Co. School Board votes to continue to require masking for students, staff, visitors. As of Tuesday afternoon, 56% of school boards in KY vote for masking.

In a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Grayson County Board of Education voted to enact its COVID-19 School Operations Plan. Included in the plan, Superintendent Doug Robinson said, is a mask mandate for students and staff of Grayson County Schools. The move was made after the Kentucky General Assembly...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Putnam County Board of Education votes unanimously on school-by-school mask policy

PUTNAM, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Board of Education has updated its face mask policy after another heated meeting with parents. Board members had voted unanimously to leave masks optional, unless they hit certain thresholds of students testing positive for COVID-19. The new policy voted on Monday night will work on a school-by-school basis and is based on the percentage of students who test positive for the virus.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
who13.com

No vote on reinstating mask mandate, Johnston school board delays decision

JOHNSTON, Iowa — School districts across the state are grappling with the decision of whether to bring back mask mandates after Iowa’s law banning them was temporarily blocked by a federal judge. That includes Johnston Community Schools. Its school board held a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the district’s...
JOHNSTON, IA
