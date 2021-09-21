CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fury rejects Jake Paul’s ‘final’ offer as fight talks break down

By Ben Davies
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
Tommy Fury has rejected Jake Paul's $1 million final offer, with a meeting between the pair now looking in doubt.

Paul defeated former UFC star Tyron Woodley by split decision in his fifth professional fight.

And he brought British light-heavyweight Fury to fight on the undercard where he defeated Paul's sparring partner Anthony Taylor.

Paul made a "final" fight offer on social media earlier this evening worth $1 million as he looked to set up a clash between the pair.

But Fury has since responded to the offer, rejecting its validity and appearing to end any chances of a much-anticipated showdown.

"I just wanted to come on here and address a few things that Jake Paul has been saying that I have denied two offers to fight him," Fury told fans on Instagram.

Tommy Fury is keeping a close eye over the shoulder of Jake Paul ( Image: Amanda Westcott/Showtime Boxing)

"That is true, as those offers weren't even worth addressing, and now he has come out and said that he wants to give me a $1 million to fight him and i just want to say this.

"To everybody out there, $1 million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for, this fight is going to gross millions and millions of pounds.

"I cannot walk down the street without anybody asking me when are you fighting Jake Paul, so until you want to make a serious offer and put it on the table, we can't think about fighting pal."

Fury and Paul were involved in a heated confrontation in the hallway to the changing rooms after their respective fights in Cleveland.

And the 22-year-old has continued his rant about the offer, branding it a "clever tactic" to continue avoiding a match-up between the young fighters.

Will Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face each other? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

"This is a very smart tactic in what he is doing," Fury continued. " It is used by a lot of fighters when they don't want to fight somebody.

"It makes it out to the public that he has made plenty of offers, reached out to have the fight and I have turned it down and I don't want the fight.

But as I previously said, in boxing terms $1 million is nothing especially for a fight of this size, tomorrow or tonight is soon enough to fight you get your figures up and we can talk."

Paul had exclusively revealed to Mirror Fighting previously, his plan to have Fury on his undercard in-order to fulfil a long-term plan of setting up the clash.

But talks now appear to have stalled between the pair, as Fury left the video requesting a higher offer be made for the fighters to seriously "talk".

The feud between the pair had continued earlier in the week, with Paul making a video to mock his British rival's "embarrassing" appearance in a club.

Fury was seen pounding his chest shirtless in the club, and was reported to have failed to pay his £400 bar tab after celebrating his victory against Taylor.

Paul's brother Logan Paul has backed his relative to "murder" Fury after recalling his own collision with previous opponent Taylor in a sparring session.

