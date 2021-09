When Dr. Diana Natalicio passed away all of El Paso stopped for a moment and held their breath. What would UTEP be like without the beloved longtime president of the university. True, she had retired in 2019 after taking office as the president of UTEP in 1988, but she had never really left the minds of the students whose lives she touched or the staff who loved her and loved to speak of their interactions with her.

