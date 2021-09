The novelty of José Mourinho being back in the Serie A will wear off sooner than later I’m sure, but right now it’s still interesting to keep tabs on him, especially as his fortunes have been directly intertwined with Tammy Abraham’s, who joined AS Roma this summer as well. And like Mourinho once did, we’re hoping that Abraham might come back to Chelsea one day — and perhaps as a complete player, similarly to Romelu Lukaku.

