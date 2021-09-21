Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Brings High-Pitch Heavy Metal to Trio of Insurance Commercials

In today’s disposable age, it’s hard to imagine things lasting more than a few years, let alone fifty. But as is usually the case, great things that are done well tend to endure. For heavy metal fans around the world, the staying power of Judas Priest is a symbol of the band’s importance to music and their dedication to their craft. Priest has become symbolic of the very essence of heavy metal music and who better to represent the legions of metalheads than the band that made us “Hell Bent for Leather” and taught us that “Living After Midnight” was indeed the way to do it. Of course, if we were busy “Breaking the Law” then all bets were off. Utilizing a twin guitar attack and the vocals of The Metal God himself, Rob Halford, Judas Priest would have us banging our heads for many, many years. To celebrate their five decades ruling the heavy metal kingdom, Judas Priest is out on the road bringing 50 Heavy Metal Years live and loud to a city near you. The tour was originally on the books for last year but due to the Covid pandemic was delayed until 2021. They recently paid a visit to the Queen City with the metal show of the summer at PNC Music Pavilion and brought the Swedish War Machine of Sabaton along for the ride.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO