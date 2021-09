Premier League, you’re having a laugh. Noise and nonsense was on offer at Brentford on Saturday evening, with no shortage of either in a breathless and relentlessly unpredictable 3-3 draw with Liverpool.The game ended just as it started, in a cacophony of noise and excitement, but between the first whistle and the last an awful lot happened, almost too much to take in during one single game.As might have been expected, the home crowd was raucous, energetic and boisterous - this was without question the biggest team to come to town since the opening of the Community Stadium, and thus...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO