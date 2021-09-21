Reclaim Idaho, not legislators, helping Idahoans
Reclaim Idaho is currently collecting signatures for an initiative that will bring $300 million to K-12 schools in Idaho each year. This is money that is desperately needed by our rural schools here in Bonner County. Priest River would see approximately $1.2 million in additional funding every year. That’s nearly half of the amount of their recent school levy that passed in May. Think of what they could do for their kids with that money.bonnercountydailybee.com
