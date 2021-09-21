Dodgers at Rockies Series Preview: Mile High Stakes for LA in Denver

The Dodgers fell to 65-45 on the season on August 6th, losing a frustrating game to Patrick Sandoval and the Angels, 4-3. The loss kept them 4 games behind San Francisco, and LA fans were frustrated. The team had been scuffling, having won only 14 of it’s previous 28 games dating back to July 2nd. The prevailing thought between Dodgers fans at that stage was that this team needed to go on a run. They had acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, and the team was slowly but surely getting healthier. Had you told me on August 6th that the Dodgers would go 29-8 over their next 37 games, I’d have slept well – there’s no way San Francisco would maintain a division lead, right?

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO