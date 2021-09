Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in a 4-0 win over the Padres on Friday. Swanson took San Diego starter Reiss Knehr deep to right in the second inning to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead that proved to be all the support Max Fried needed. The homer was the 27-year-old's first since Sept. 1, as he's been slumping lately with a 3-for-25 mark over his last seven games.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO