Video Production

The previously canceled CBS drama All Rise has officially been saved, and has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to TV Line, the OWN network has picked up the hit series, and will be launching Season 3 sometime in 2022. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become will be available on the streaming outlets at a later date, following its broadcast debut.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO