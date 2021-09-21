Phoenix Adds Vaccines To City Testing Locations
Mayor Gallego announces the addition of vaccination services to city COVID-19 testing events including the two mobile vans. The two COVID-19 vans have provided COVID-19 testing including a rapid test at nearly 360 locations across Phoenix with no out-of-pocket cost to residents. The city has been doing COVID-19 testing using the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Now the city has allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to add vaccinations to the city testing events.
