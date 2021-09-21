CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Adds Vaccines To City Testing Locations

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 9 days ago

​Mayor Gallego announces the addition of vaccination services to city COVID-19 testing events including the two mobile vans. The two COVID-19 vans have provided COVID-19 testing including a rapid test at nearly 360 locations across Phoenix with no out-of-pocket cost to residents. The city has been doing COVID-19 testing using the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Now the city has allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to add vaccinations to the city testing events.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
City
Mobile, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Vaccines
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Vaccinations#Out Of Pocket#American Rescue Plan Act
CBS News

CDC "strongly recommends" COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it "strongly recommends" the COVID-19 vaccine before or during pregnancy, and it issued a call for "urgent action" to increase vaccination rates as COVID cases and deaths rise among mostly unvaccinated pregnant Americans. The CDC says there have been more than 125,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

79
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

Comments / 0

Community Policy