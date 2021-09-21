Qatar World Cup chiefs in talks with ABBA to headline festival for football fans

World Cup chiefs in Qatar are in talks to get 70s supergroup ABBA to headline a music festival for the 1.5million fans.

The Qatari ruler is keen to showcase the Gulf state and is planning to put on a huge concert with the Winner Takes It All group.

It is also in talks with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith, who are all signed to Universal, a Fifa partner.

A new port will be built at the capital, Doha, to dock two cruise ship “party boats’ where fans will be able to drink alcohol - otherwise banned in the Arabic country. Special fan zones will serve beer or around £5 and a glass of wine for £6. The cheapest tickets for group games will cost £75... with £42,000 hospitality packages for the final.

A new port will be built at the capital, Doha, to dock two cruise ship “party boats’ where fans will be able to drink alcohol - otherwise banned in the Arabic country ( Image: Getty Images)

The Lusail Iconic Stadium, which will hold 80,000 and host ten matches including the final, is set to be completed by 2022.

The new £26billion, 100-station rapid transport Metro system should mean fans will not be more than half an hour from all the venues - which are within 40 miles of each other. Qatari forces have had special training in security for the games, which begin on November 21, 2022.

It is also in talks with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith, who are all signed to Universal, a Fifa partner ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Fatma al-Nuaimi, of the supreme committee, said: “Doha’s size allows fans more time for football as fans can access more games without the expense of travel.”

Some fans will also be able to stay in posh bedoin-style tents.

Berthold Trenkel, of Qatar Tourism, said: “We really wanted fans to ... have a sense of the local culture so the desert had to be a big part of that.”