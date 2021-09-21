CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar World Cup chiefs in talks with ABBA to headline festival for football fans

By Jeremy Armstrong
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

World Cup chiefs in Qatar are in talks to get 70s supergroup ABBA to headline a music festival for the 1.5million fans.

The Qatari ruler is keen to showcase the Gulf state and is planning to put on a huge concert with the Winner Takes It All group.

It is also in talks with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith, who are all signed to Universal, a Fifa partner.

A new port will be built at the capital, Doha, to dock two cruise ship “party boats’ where fans will be able to drink alcohol - otherwise banned in the Arabic country. Special fan zones will serve beer or around £5 and a glass of wine for £6. The cheapest tickets for group games will cost £75... with £42,000 hospitality packages for the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19U3Ae_0c3eWE9D00
A new port will be built at the capital, Doha, to dock two cruise ship “party boats’ where fans will be able to drink alcohol - otherwise banned in the Arabic country ( Image: Getty Images)

The Lusail Iconic Stadium, which will hold 80,000 and host ten matches including the final, is set to be completed by 2022.

The new £26billion, 100-station rapid transport Metro system should mean fans will not be more than half an hour from all the venues - which are within 40 miles of each other. Qatari forces have had special training in security for the games, which begin on November 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdLh2_0c3eWE9D00
It is also in talks with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith, who are all signed to Universal, a Fifa partner ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Fatma al-Nuaimi, of the supreme committee, said: “Doha’s size allows fans more time for football as fans can access more games without the expense of travel.”

Some fans will also be able to stay in posh bedoin-style tents.

Berthold Trenkel, of Qatar Tourism, said: “We really wanted fans to ... have a sense of the local culture so the desert had to be a big part of that.”

