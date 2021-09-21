CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squeezed families will bite back at Tories as cost of living crisis worsens'

By ( Image: REUTERS)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

The depth of the cost of living crisis is worrying when relatively high price rises are forecast for at least two years.

Inflation running at about 3% at the end of 2022, the highest rate in the world’s major advanced economies, will hurt households already being clobbered by the Tories.

National Insurance rises, Income Tax increases when allowances are frozen, Universal Credit cuts for those in and out of work will cause agony.

The pensions triple lock axe, wage freezes and rising council tax bills will all reduce spending power as everyday costs go up.

World events are a factor, but this is a crisis made in Britain by incompetence, callousness and bad decisions by a Boris Johnson-led Government which never joins the dots or weighs the real impact of policies.

Squeezed families will bite back.

Not Dunn yet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5O3m_0c3eVaPI00

Harry Dunn’s parents have reached a milestone but resolving their US civil case against his alleged killer it is far from the end of their campaign for justice.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn can now focus on the criminal case against Anne Sacoolas, who left Britain after the fatal road accident in August 2019 and is charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.

Their determination and courage is inspiring and shames a system which allowed Sacoolas to depart our country for the US and a the British Government accused of initially failing to do enough for the grieving family.

We hope that official lessons are learned so other grieving families never face similarly difficult fights for justice.

PM can’t hide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIIcl_0c3eVaPI00

The assertion by Boris Johnson’s former mistress Jennifer Arcuri that he was unable to hide a crush on her will be embarrassing for the Prime Minister.

But a probe into grants Ms Arcuri received could make the awkwardness of her discussing their relationship the least of his troubles.

