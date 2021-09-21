CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

By SALLY HO Associated Press
NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in...

www.nwitimes.com

AFP

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold". Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the US is spending billions -- to intercept. The launch from Jagang province "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", along with "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead" and the engine, according to KCNA, which called it the Hwasong-8.
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires 'missile', insists on right to weapons tests

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons. The device was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesman told AFP it "appears to be a ballistic missile". Less than an hour later, Pyongyang's United Nations ambassador Kim Song told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Nobody can deny the right to self-defence for the DPRK", the North's official name. It is the latest in a series of mixed messages from Pyongyang, coming days after leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.
MILITARY
Reuters

Britain condemns N.Korea missile test, urges dialogue

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it condemned the firing of a ballistic missile by North Korea, urging Pyongyang to return to talks with the United States and South Korea. read more. "The UK condemns North Korea’s decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, in violation of...
POLITICS
AFP

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an 'unidentified projectile' into the sea off its east coast, the South's military said Tuesday. No further details were immediately available from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launch comes just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit. But she insisted that "impartiality" and mutual respect would be required, calling for the South to "stop spouting an impudent remark".
MILITARY
Times Daily

NKorea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration to permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.
WORLD
Texarkana Gazette

Missile Test

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program today at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea. The Korean letters read: "Ballistic missile." Please see the story on Page 2A.
MILITARY
The Independent

'Neglected danger': Nukes not in forefront in speeches at UN

It was the Marshall Islands turn to speak, and the president wanted to remind world leaders of a cause the United Nations has espoused since its founding.“No effort should be spared," President David Kabua told the U.N. General Assembly this month, "to move towards a world free of nuclear weapons and nuclear risk." It might seem like a must-discuss topic in countries' big speeches at the annual meeting of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials — perhaps especially in a year when a historic nuclear weapons ban treaty take effect, though without participation from nuclear-armed nations....
WORLD
Reuters

UK says it has seen ships breaching North Korea sanctions

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday it had collected evidence of multiple ships from various nationalities apparently breaching United Nations sanctions against North Korea which ban the sale of fuel to the country. British frigate HMS Richmond has been taking part in UN sanctions enforcement operations in...
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

Kim Yo-jong says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says they are willing to resume talks with the South if it ends its "hostile policies". Kim Yo-jong was responding to a renewed call from the South to officially declare an end to the Korean War. The conflict, which split the...
WORLD
Reuters

N.Korea derides South's submarine-launched missile as clumsy, rudimentary

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A North Korean military think tank on Monday dismissed South Korea's recently tested submarine-launched ballistic missile as clumsy and rudimentary but warned its development would rekindle cross-border tension. Both South and North Korea, which have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons amid stalled efforts to ease...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

South Korea fires its first ever submarine-launched ballistic missile hours after North Korea’s missile launch

South Korea tested it’s first submarine-launched ballistic missile Wednesday shortly after North Korea launched its own ballistic missiles, which landed in international waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s launch was part of a prescheduled event to test a domestically-built missile....
WORLD
AFP

South Korea: new kid on the SLBM block

Missile test headlines on the Korean peninsula are almost invariably about the nuclear-armed North, but this week the South fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile of its own as it rapidly scales up its military capabilities. Space rockets and military missiles use similar engine technology -- a correlation previously exploited by the North when it carried out what it said were satellite launches and others called disguised missile tests.
MILITARY
newscentermaine.com

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

SEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches of missiles underscored a return of tensions between the rivals...
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Dual missile tests leave Koreas tense

SEOUL, South Korea -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a "complete destruction" of bilateral relations after both countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches underscored a return of tensions between the rivals at a time when...
WORLD
raventribune.com

“News to Beijing”: North Korea continues missile tests

A few days ago, North Korea tested new cruise missiles. Now the country is throwing missiles back into the sea. The maneuver comes at a time when the Chinese foreign minister is visiting arch-rivals South Korea. According to experts, this is not a coincidence. After the latest missile tests over...
WORLD

