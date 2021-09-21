German police arrest suspect after highway bus incident

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City busted an illegal gambling establishment early Thursday morning, arresting four adults and seizing coin-operated machines, cash, drugs, and guns, authorities said. According to information posted on the department’s social media accounts, the bust happened at 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on Monterey Avenue. At 5am today, our officers served a search warrant at an address on Monterey Ave that was used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. They seized illegal gambling machines, illegal drugs, $, and several firearms. Four adult subjects were arrested. pic.twitter.com/zTUskk32YZ — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 30, 2021 The Daly City crime suppression Unit, detectives, and tactical team served a search warrant at the address after it was determined the residence was being used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. Officers found illegal gambling machines, large quantities of illegal drugs, a large amount of U.S. currency, as well as multiple firearms. Detectives arrested four adults residing at the residence who were booked into the County Jail for a variety of charges associated with the drugs, guns, and illegal gambling.

