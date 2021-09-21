CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police arrest suspect after highway bus incident

the-journal.com
 9 days ago

BERLIN (AP) - A Serbian man was arrested in southern Germany on Tuesday after an altercation on board a Serbia-bound bus and an ensuing standoff led to the closure of a section of highway in Bavaria, police said. The incident started with a fight involving several passengers that left two...

Buffalo News

State Police arrest two after shoplifting incidents at Walmart in Allegany

Two Cattaraugus County residents were charged over the weekend following a pair of shoplifting incidents at the Walmart Supercenter in the Town of Allegany, State Police in Olean reported. Danielle L. Wilcox, 30, of Hinsdale, was arrested Friday after troopers investigated the theft of $338.69 in merchandise. Patrick J. Schmitt,...
ALLEGANY, NY
#German Police#Bavaria#Southern Germany#Ap#Serbian
Man arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, high-speed chase in Cortez

A New Mexico man who allegedly left the scene of a two-vehicle crash earlier this month in Cortez was arrested on U.S. Highway 160 after a high-speed pursuit, according to law enforcement. Lance A. Goodman, 28, was arrested Sept. 16 and cited by Cortez Police on suspicion of speeding 25-39...
CORTEZ, CO
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
CBS San Francisco

Daly City Police Bust Illegal Gambling Den, Arrest 4 Suspects

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City busted an illegal gambling establishment early Thursday morning, arresting four adults and seizing coin-operated machines, cash, drugs, and guns, authorities said. According to information posted on the department’s social media accounts, the bust happened at 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on Monterey Avenue. At 5am today, our officers served a search warrant at an address on Monterey Ave that was used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. They seized illegal gambling machines, illegal drugs, $, and several firearms. Four adult subjects were arrested. pic.twitter.com/zTUskk32YZ — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 30, 2021 The Daly City crime suppression Unit, detectives, and tactical team served a search warrant at the address after it was determined the residence was being used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. Officers found illegal gambling machines, large quantities of illegal drugs, a large amount of U.S. currency, as well as multiple firearms. Detectives arrested four adults residing at the residence who were booked into the County Jail for a variety of charges associated with the drugs, guns, and illegal gambling.
DALY CITY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Serial ATM Bomber Accidentally Blows Himself Up Making Video Tutorial, Authorities Say

A criminal gang’s effort to make video tutorials on bombing ATMs has really blown up in their faces after two of its members had an explosive accident while filming a trial attack. Europol officials said Thursday that one suspect was killed and an accomplice badly injured at an illegal “training center” in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old accomplice was taken into custody shortly after the failed detonation, which happened in September 2020. His arrest was one of nine made over the course of an international 18-month operation. The agency said that the investigation had linked the gang to at least 15 cash machine bombings in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yuma Daily Sun

School bus driver arrested after hard braking incident

A school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning on 66 misdemeanor charges after an alleged hard braking incident. According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 8:54 a.m., 41-year-old Nona Scott was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and 1 count of false reporting.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
CBS Denver

Cure d’Ars Catholic Church Theft Suspect Arrested, Some Stolen Items Recovered

DENVER (CBS4)– Police have arrested a suspect in a church burglary and many of the stolen items have been recovered. The Cure d’Ars Catholic Church in northeast Denver was targeted earlier this month. (credit: CBS) The church was damaged during the burglary. The tabernacle and vessels used in mass were stolen. (credit: CBS) The Archdiocese reports that many of the stolen items have been recovered after making the arrest. The vessels found are back in use at the church. (credit: CBS) The Catholic church believes the stolen consecrated hosts were likely dumped.
DENVER, CO
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Police Search For Suspect Who Fled Multiple Vehicle Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Cloud Police are searching for a driver that fled the scene of a multiple-vehicle car crash by foot on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident occurred at the intersection of County Road 75 and 33rd Street South at around 9:40 a.m. The area was closed to traffic for a portion of the day while police investigated the incident, but eventually reopened. Police say that a box truck was traveling west on 33rd Street South and tried to turn left onto County Road 75, when a SUV failed to stop at the red light and crashed into the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS

