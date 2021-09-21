Jarred Bartlett Earns Bronko Nagurski National DPOW

On Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America announced West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.

Bartlett had had a career-high five tackles, including three sacks and a forced fumble in the 27-21 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

He became the first Mountaineer to earn the weekly honor since Karl Joseph took home the award on Sept. 8, 2015, after tallying eight tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery against Georgia Southern on Sept. 5, 2015.

Each Tuesday during the regular season, the FWAA has selected a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week since 2001. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce three finalists for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 17. The national defensive player of the year will be chosen from those finalists who are part of the 2021 FWAA All-America Team and presented with the trophy at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football then became a star for professional football's Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2021 Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Players of the Week

Week 1: Jordan Davis, DE, Georgia

Week 2: Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

Week 3: Jared Bartlett, Bandit, West Virginia

