Bake Off return sees cake disaster as Amanda's 'sabotaged' showstopper collapses

The Great British Bake Off viewers were left gasping during Tuesday night's launch of the 2021 series, and they were not the only ones.

Baker Amanda was left gutted as her showstopper ended in disaster, and collapsed - while viewers were quick to joke a sabotage had taken place.

She took the theme of "defying gravity" a little the opposite, as her dolphin cake hit the worktop instead of staying upright.

The latest batch of bakers were tasked with creating a bake that reflected a memory they had, while it had to meet certain requirements.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding told the bakers it had to be an all-inspiring bake that was an illusion at the same time, decorated to match a precious memory.

The Great British Bake Off was back on Tuesday night, and the first episode of the 2021 series saw all the usual drama ( Image: Channel 4)

They had four hours to complete the challenge, with Amanda creating dolphins swimming out of a huge wave which was based on a memory she had from a holiday to Florida.

But she did confess that of the few attempts she did before the show, the first one collapsed - while the others survived.

Judge Paul Hollywood wanted them to make a cake that "looked like it was falling", but poor Amanda had a bake that was falling.

Amanda was left gutted as her showstopper ended in disaster, and collapsed ( Image: Channel 4)

It was not anti-gravity as hoped, and instead was ruined after four hours of work and shortly after everyone had shared their relief that they were finished.

Paul's fellow judge Prue Leith asked for cakes that were "delicious", and would make her question "how it was still standing".

Amanda had managed to get her cake all the way to Paul and Prue with no issue, but it was literally seconds after she returned to her station that things went wrong.

It suddenly toppled over, leading to gasps from the cast as no one knew what to do ( Image: Channel 4)

It suddenly toppled over, leading to gasps from the cast as no one knew what to do.

She began apologising as Paul and Prue laughed it off, with Matt seen placing his hand over his mouth - while Amanda's fellow bakers couldn't hide their shock either.

Viewers joked that Paul sabotaged her cake after he took a slice for tasting, while Matt also suggested in jest Amanda was not to blame.

Viewers joked that Paul sabotaged her cake after he took a slice for tasting ( Image: Channel 4)

Amanda wasn't the only one who hit difficulty though, with several bakers struggling to keep their bakes upright during the task.

Host Matt revealed how the cake would struggle to stand with the more layers added, as it got heavier and heavier.

That said, only Amanda's bake suffered a complete destruction as the others managed to mostly stick to the anti-gravity rule.

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.