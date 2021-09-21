CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bake Off return sees cake disaster as Amanda's 'sabotaged' showstopper collapses

By Charlotte Tutton
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHzfF_0c3eSgWb00

The Great British Bake Off viewers were left gasping during Tuesday night's launch of the 2021 series, and they were not the only ones.

Baker Amanda was left gutted as her showstopper ended in disaster, and collapsed - while viewers were quick to joke a sabotage had taken place.

She took the theme of "defying gravity" a little the opposite, as her dolphin cake hit the worktop instead of staying upright.

The latest batch of bakers were tasked with creating a bake that reflected a memory they had, while it had to meet certain requirements.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding told the bakers it had to be an all-inspiring bake that was an illusion at the same time, decorated to match a precious memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPyaF_0c3eSgWb00
The Great British Bake Off was back on Tuesday night, and the first episode of the 2021 series saw all the usual drama ( Image: Channel 4)

They had four hours to complete the challenge, with Amanda creating dolphins swimming out of a huge wave which was based on a memory she had from a holiday to Florida.

But she did confess that of the few attempts she did before the show, the first one collapsed - while the others survived.

Judge Paul Hollywood wanted them to make a cake that "looked like it was falling", but poor Amanda had a bake that was falling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvPaP_0c3eSgWb00
Amanda was left gutted as her showstopper ended in disaster, and collapsed ( Image: Channel 4)

It was not anti-gravity as hoped, and instead was ruined after four hours of work and shortly after everyone had shared their relief that they were finished.

Paul's fellow judge Prue Leith asked for cakes that were "delicious", and would make her question "how it was still standing".

Amanda had managed to get her cake all the way to Paul and Prue with no issue, but it was literally seconds after she returned to her station that things went wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0wgc_0c3eSgWb00
It suddenly toppled over, leading to gasps from the cast as no one knew what to do ( Image: Channel 4)

It suddenly toppled over, leading to gasps from the cast as no one knew what to do.

She began apologising as Paul and Prue laughed it off, with Matt seen placing his hand over his mouth - while Amanda's fellow bakers couldn't hide their shock either.

Viewers joked that Paul sabotaged her cake after he took a slice for tasting, while Matt also suggested in jest Amanda was not to blame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmOxu_0c3eSgWb00
Viewers joked that Paul sabotaged her cake after he took a slice for tasting ( Image: Channel 4)

Amanda wasn't the only one who hit difficulty though, with several bakers struggling to keep their bakes upright during the task.

Host Matt revealed how the cake would struggle to stand with the more layers added, as it got heavier and heavier.

That said, only Amanda's bake suffered a complete destruction as the others managed to mostly stick to the anti-gravity rule.

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When does the Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

CHANNEL Four is getting ready to welcome a fresh batch of star bakers to The Great British Bake Off tent. Fans of the hit baking show can't wait for the 2021 series to finally kick off in the famous white tent. When does the Great British Bake Off 2021 start?
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

The Great British Bake Off is BACK! Paul Hollywood dons a MULLET to transform into country legend Billy Ray Cyrus as 12 new contestants tackle Cake Week after filming series in a Covid-safe bubble

The Great British Bake Off made its long-awaited return to screens on Tuesday night, with 12 new bakers taking to the famous tent for Cake Week. The series began with a hilarious homage to country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith donning a mullet for a fun skit where they performed a rendition of his hit song Achy Breaky Heart.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
femalefirst.co.uk

Tom axed first from Great British Bake Off after cake 'disaster'

Tom became the first contestant to face the chop on this year's 'The Great British Bake Off' last night (21.09.21). The Great British Bake Off's Tom was the first contestant to be eliminated from this year's series. The 28-year-old software engineer had planned to impress with a cake inspired by...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The return of The Great British Bake Off is a sure sign that the world can be a better place

There is a moment in one’s life when it becomes apparent that the passage of time is marked not by the lengthening of dark evenings, nor by birthdays, nor the start and end of school terms, but by the arrival of particular TV events. It is possible that this moment indicates a wrong turn on life’s pathway, or even the beginning of an inexorable decline; but it can also offer a sense of comfort too, as you realise that narrower horizons mean fewer lurking dangers.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Noel Fielding
Person
Paul Hollywood
The Guardian

TV tonight: Bake Off is back!

You know the drill. Another year, and another 12 hopefuls entering the tent. By dint of its longevity, Bake Off has now turned itself into a recurring seasonal ritual. Not too much in the way of change this year: as ever, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be sitting in judgment, while Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding offer equal parts distraction and encouragement. The opening episode keeps things simple: it’s cakes and more cakes, ranging from mini-rolls to physics-defying showstoppers. Phil Harrison.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Great British Bake Off fans call Noel Fielding a ‘national treasure’ as show returns

The Great British Bake Off is back and fans are celebrating the return of Noel Fielding to their screens.The Channel 4 competition series began on Tuesday (21 September) night, with 12 new contestants competing to be named the nation’s best amateur baker. You can see all the bakers competing on series 12 here.Viewers celebrated the return of Bake Off, with many particularly praising The Mighty Boosh star Fielding, who co-hosts with Matt Lucas.“Noel Fielding is a national treasure. We must protect him at all cost,” one tweet read.“It’s that time of year where I lust over Noel Fielding’s collection...
TV SHOWS
Middletown Press

'Great British Bake-Off' Sheds Viewers as It Returns for Season 12 on Channel 4

Season 12 launched on Tuesday night with an average audience of 5.7 million, making it Channel 4’s highest rating commission so far this year. However it marks a decline from last year, when the show’s season 11 finale set records for Channel 4 with an average audience of 9.2 million viewers, making it the highest-rated Channel 4 show since records began in 2002.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabotage#Swimming#Showstopper#Channel 4
Eater

‘Great British Bake Off’ Cake Week Was One Big Meme Generator

Welcome to the Eater round-up of Great British Bake Off 2021, as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, and Noel Fielding return to Channel 4 with the 12th series of cakes, puddings, breads, and inevitable recourse to terrible baking puns. Filmed again in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, Paul Hollywood’s terrible handshake is here, sweaty as ever, and the tent stands on.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

392K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy