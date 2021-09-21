Yes, you can work your abs while standing. Here's how

Yes, You Can Water Your Orchids with Ice Cubes—Here's How to Do It Right. Giving your houseplants the right amount of moisture can seem like a guessing game, and it's even more challenging when that houseplant is a delicate-looking orchid. When trying to keep your orchids' elegant, butterfly-like blooms going, you might be tempted to be overly exuberant when it comes to watering. However, too much moisture is among the most common reasons indoor orchids meet their demise. You may have heard that one solution to avoid overwatering is to use ice cubes to water your orchids. But, does this actually work? And won't the cold hurt these tropical plants? Here's what the research says, and how you can use this surprising technique to keep your orchids perfectly hydrated.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO