CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Yes, you can work your abs while standing. Here's how

By Stephanie Mansour
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to working the core, many of us habitually roll out a yoga mat and hop down to the floor. But did you know that it’s possible to work your abs while standing?. Common floor exercises like crunches and bicycles are effective, but easy to perform incorrectly, which places stress on the neck and back. If you often feel pain in these areas, it may be time to mix things up and try some ab exercises done while standing — no need to crawl down on the ground!

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
BHG

Yes, You Can Water Your Orchids with Ice Cubes—Here's How to Do It Right

Yes, You Can Water Your Orchids with Ice Cubes—Here's How to Do It Right. Giving your houseplants the right amount of moisture can seem like a guessing game, and it's even more challenging when that houseplant is a delicate-looking orchid. When trying to keep your orchids' elegant, butterfly-like blooms going, you might be tempted to be overly exuberant when it comes to watering. However, too much moisture is among the most common reasons indoor orchids meet their demise. You may have heard that one solution to avoid overwatering is to use ice cubes to water your orchids. But, does this actually work? And won't the cold hurt these tropical plants? Here's what the research says, and how you can use this surprising technique to keep your orchids perfectly hydrated.
GARDENING
thezoereport.com

Here's How A Psychedelic Trip Can Help You Work Through The Root Of Your Trauma

When you hear the words psychedelic or hallucinogenic, your mind might gravitate to the following: that iconic scene in Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason where the titular character finds herself tripping on magic mushrooms on a beach in Thailand, arms outstretched in wonder as she waves at non-existent images in front her. And there's no reason why your mind shouldn't go to an image such as this — psilocybin mushrooms (also known as magic mushrooms) and lab-derived substances like ketamine and MDMA, have long existed in the mainstream as drugs reserved for intoxication and recreation. Lately, however, they’ve also risen in the wellness ranks as vehicles for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Abs#Hips#Stress#Oblique
KSAT 12

Yes, Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs are real. Here’s how to get your hands on some.

If you’ve been itching to finally buy yourself a pair of Crocs, this may be all the convincing you need, especially if you’re a lover of ranch dressing. The shoe brand unveiled a creamy collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch and rapper Saweetie this week, creating a clog that literally looks like the ever-popular condiment.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Here's How to Care for a Pink Princess Philodendron—if You Can Get Your Hands on the Internet-Famous Plant

Plus, where to find cuttings for sale and how to avoid PPP imitators—yes, really. The pink princess philodendron is on the list of most-wanted indoor plants for houseplant collectors, thanks to its beloved heart-shaped, waxy leaves with streaks of bright pink. They are so beloved, actually, that cuttings for the PPP (that is how plant lovers refer to it) cost upward of $100.
GARDENING
calmsage.com

You are Not Your Mistakes! Here’s How to Stop Dwelling on Your Mistakes

You are not your mistakes! Always remember that. We have all been there and our mistakes have haunted us for years. Wouldn’t it be nice to stop worrying about something that happened in the past? There’s no way we can change what happened, all we can change is the way we look at it now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
simplifyingthemarket.com

Remote Work Is Here To Stay. Can Your Home Deliver the Space You Need?

A lot has changed over the past year. For many people, the rise in remote work influenced what they’re looking for in a home and created a greater appetite for a dedicated home office. Some professionals took advantage of the situation and purchased a bigger home. Other people thought working from home would be temporary, so they chose to get creative and make the space they already had work for them. But recent headlines indicate working from home isn’t a passing fad.
HOME & GARDEN
TODAY.com

7 easy ways to get your fitness routine back on track this fall

Summer often means a more lax schedule, with weekends spent socializing at barbecues and lounging on the beach. Whether you have children or not, the back-to-school season serves as a reset for all of us to get back to a sense of routine. This shift from summer to fall is...
WORKOUTS
30Seconds

​No Is Not a Four-Letter Word: Yes, You Really Need to Learn How to Say No & Here's Why

The demands on your time can be overwhelming – and yet instead of easing up, they keep coming as seemingly everyone has a request. Maybe it's an organization that needs volunteers for an upcoming event – yet again. Perhaps it’s your boss, who comes to you first because you always pitch in while others beg out of additional assignments. Or it could be a close friend who needs a favor, another favor and yet another favor.
AMAZON
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
gentside.co.uk

This is how often you should be pooping a day

Bowel movements are essential for our health. Whether you're more of a morning pooper or a right-after-eating excrement evacuator, the job needs to get done one way or another. But, is there an ideal or recommended amount of times one should be pooping each day?. How often should you be...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy