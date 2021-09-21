Yes, you can work your abs while standing. Here's how
When it comes to working the core, many of us habitually roll out a yoga mat and hop down to the floor. But did you know that it’s possible to work your abs while standing?. Common floor exercises like crunches and bicycles are effective, but easy to perform incorrectly, which places stress on the neck and back. If you often feel pain in these areas, it may be time to mix things up and try some ab exercises done while standing — no need to crawl down on the ground!www.today.com
Comments / 0